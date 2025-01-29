Published 09:13 IST, January 29th 2025
MS Dhoni's 'Icy Cool' Avatar in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Promo Ad is BREAKING Internet | WATCH VIDEO
It is a treat for MS Dhoni fans as the former India captain features in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 latest promo ad.
It is a treat for MS Dhoni fans as the former India captain features in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 latest promo ad. In the creative ad, Dhoni is in middle of snow and he claims it is very cold. In the clip, Dhoni discusses how all matches of the CT 2025 will be a do-or-die contest and how the former India skipper will need DRS, Dhoni Refrigeration System, to view all the action. The ICC CT 2025 gets underway on February 19. The clip is already going viral on social space and this again goes to show the popularity of Dhoni even after he has retired. For the unversed, Dhoni led India to the CT title in 2013.
WATCH VIDEO
Meanwhile, the much-awaited Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on February 19. India will play all it's matches in Dubai after the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model.
With a few days left for the marquee event, concerns are growing over the readiness of the host venues, particularly the National Stadium in Karachi, which is still far from complete ahead of the looming deadline. With just a day left before the 30 January handover to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing intense scrutiny over the state of its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.
India would be playing their tournament opener against Bangladesh. Then they play the high-octane game against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.
