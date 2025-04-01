MS Dhoni's Retirement Becomes Biggest Talking Point, Shocking Fan Theory on Preferred Batting Slot For CSK in IPL Float

IPL 2025, MS Dhoni : Former Chennai Super Kings captain's batting position has once again become the biggest talking point in the middle of the ongoing IPL season. Not just in this particular season, but Dhoni has been batting down the order over the past three seasons. While he has faced a lot of backlash over it, this season is different.

The Chennai-based franchise got their campaign off to a good start with a win over Mumbai, but in the following two games - they were below-par and hence they lost. Now, fans are demanding that Dhoni should promote himself and bat higher up the order. In fact, a certain fan also claimed that Dhoni would be batting at No. 3 in Chennai's next game against Delhi on April 5 at the Chepauk.

QUESTION THAT LINGERS

With Dhoni at the twilight of his career, was getting a half-fit Dhoni for the season the right call by the franchise? One reckons Dhoni should call it a day if his body actually does not permit anymore. As he cannot be in the playing XI just as a wicketkeeper.

Veteran Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara echoed the same thought when he recently spoke about Dhoni's slump in form. Pujara too reckoned Dhoni should promote himself up the order.

‘They left it a little longer’

"They left it a little longer. They could have accelerated when Jadeja and MS were batting, they could have gone hard a little earlier. But there are two sides to it. If one of them had gotten out, then things would have been different," he said.