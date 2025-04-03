'It Is Surprising For Us': Mumbai Cricket Association Breaks Silence On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sudden Switch From Mumbai To Goa

The Mumbai Cricket Association has finally cleared the air on the status of Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is reportedly seeking to switch domestic sides and compete for Goa. It has been learnt that the batter had sought an NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association to play for Goa, a move which was previously done by Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun. MCA officials have clarified the matter, saying that Jaiswal sought the NOC, and has been granted the same.

MCA Secretary Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's Switch From Mumbai To Goa

Speculations have been roaring all over social media that certain MCA cricketers have sought NOCs to switch their domestic sides from Mumbai to Goa. Among them were Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Even Tilak Varma, who plays for HCA in the domestic circuit, was rumoured to switch sides. SKY and Tilak are not leaving their respective domestic sides. However, Jaiswal has put up his request, which has been confirmed by MCA secretary Abhay Hadap.

The Mumbai Cricket Association official expressed surprise over Yashasvi Jaiswal's sudden request, but they have granted his request and wished him the best of luck.

"Yes, we have granted him the NOC. It is surprising for us, but Mumbai has enough strength. Someone else will now get a chance. We wish Yashasvi the best of luck," MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap said, as quoted by HT.

What Prompted Yashasvi Jaiswal To Make The Switch?

Yashasvi Jaiswal's sudden move from Mumbai To Goa might be alarming to ardent cricket fans. The Indian opener, who has been one of the top prodigies in Test Cricket, made his first-class debut with the MCA in the 2018-19 season. Jaiswal rose to prominence in the 2021-22 season after smacking three consecutive tons for Mumbai. However, he may not have had the opportunity to demonstrate his skills and strength on display.

Given that the BCCI has reinforced their rules recently, one needs to compete in domestic cricket and showcase their full potential in the circuit. The players who perform well will be in contention for receiving a central contract. The already-contracted players also need to compete at the domestic level, which may have prompted the India star to do so as he hasn't been receiving many chances to display his potential.