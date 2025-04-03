Fact Check! Has Half-Fit Dhoni Quietly Retired Midway Through IPL 2025?

IPL 2025, MS Dhoni : The 43-year-old is easily the most popular cricketer to have represented the country. While there is constant backlash on Dhoni over his batting position, he continues to rule the hearts. Even when he called it a day from international cricket on August 15, 2020 - not many were anticipating it.

Even now, no one is expecting it - as the season is not yet over. The circulating rumors are largely fueled by April Fool's Day pranks and should be taken in that context.​

There are a few pictures that are doing the rounds which claim that the grand old man of Indian cricket has thrown in the towel and will not be playing IPL anymore. But is it true? The fact is that there is nothing official on this - either the cricketer or the franchise. And that clearly means it is all rumours doing the rounds. Here are some of the Dhoni-related fake posts that are all over social space.

FAKE CLAIMS ON DHONI

Meanwhile, most reckon Dhoni is not fully-fit as well despite his sharp skills behind the stumps.

What Lies Ahead For CSK?

Amid all the speculations surrounding Dhoni's future at the IPL, it is reportedly being believed that he would continue on till 2026 and then a decision would be taken. The former CSK captain would certainly like to help the side win the IPL crown once again before signing off completely.