Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The WPL Match Live In India?

In the second match of the WPL season it will be the Mumbai Indians taking on the Delhi Capitals. Both of these teams are strong as Delhi Capitals were the finalists of the WPL in 2024 but missed out on the trophy after they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Now in this new season both teams will be looking to give it their all and take home the win from this match.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match take place?

The WPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place on Saturday, February 15.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match begin?

The WPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST on Friday.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match take place?

The WPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match?

The live broadcast of the WPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be available on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match?