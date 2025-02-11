WPL 2025: Check Out All The Teams And Full List Of Players Before The Women's Premier League Commences

The Women's Premier League is just days away, and the anticipation over one of the world's fastest-rising women's franchise cricket leagues is all set to commence on 14th February 2025. After all the WPL sides underwent shuffling and fine-tuning during the 2025 auction at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru, all five sides are gearing up for action. The 2024 season's title winners, the Royal Challenger Bengaluru, will be vying for a successful title defence against four hungry teams. The WPL action will take place across some of the distinct regions of India, as four venues -- Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai -- will feature some intense cricketing action ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Ahead of the beginning of the tournament, check out all the details regarding the teams, the skippers and the players who will be a part of the tournament in 2025.