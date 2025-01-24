Mumbai vs Jammu And Kashmir: Rohit Sharma's Batting Woes Continue To Haunt Him, IND Skipper Gets Out Cheaply In 2nd Innings

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is having a horrifying time with his bat as far as Test cricket is concerned. The Indian Test skipper had a tumultuous Border-Gavaskar Trophy series which forced cricket fans and experts to question his place in the Indian Test team as a leader and as an opening batsman. India won only one Test match in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but that happened under Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy.

Rohit did bat in the middle-order in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series but it did not help his cause. The Indian skipper also decided to sit out in the Sydney Test, the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but he denied rumours of retirement. India's dismal performance against New Zealand in the home series and later in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy forced the BCCI to push the international players to play Ranji, but it still isn't helping Sharma's cause.

String Of Failures For Rohit Sharma In Ranji Trophy

Team India play their next Test series in June. The team travels to England for a five-match Test series to be played against a ruthless English side which will be led by Ben Stokes. Rohit Sharma just like other Indian stars such as Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli has returned to Ranji Trophy, but things seem to be getting worse for him with every passing day.

After a flop show against Jammu and Kashmir in the first innings of Mumbai's Ranji game against Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma couldn't get going in the second innings as well. Sharma was dismissed for a meagre 3 runs in the first innings. The India skipper looked set for a good outing in the second innings, but he was dismissed for 28 runs.

Rohit Sharma To Lead India In Champions Trophy