Mystery CSK Girl Fan's Reaction When MS Dhoni Gets Out vs RR in IPL 2025 Match Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025: Despite having retired from international cricket years ago, MS Dhoni is easily the biggest star of the IPL . The former CSK captain still has a massive influence on his fans and Sunday gave us another testament of it. Dhoni walked into bat after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad perished.

He got his eye in but could only score 16 off 11 balls as Sandeep Sharma got the big wicket after Shimron Hetmyer took a brilliant catch. The knock of Dhoni did not help CSK as they ended up losing the game at Baraspara by six runs. Following the loss, CSK and Dhoni in particular faced backlash.

But what stole the show was a Dhoni fan. The Dhoni fan and her reaction is now stealing the show. She did not say anything but the expression of anger was clearly visible on her face.

Meanwhile, Chennai are now placed at the seventh spot after the loss against Rajasthan. Chennai have played three and won one up until now.

RR Defeat CSK In IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals finally got a win next to their name in the 2024-25 IPL season that too with a win against five time IPL champions. Wanindu Hasaranga did his job with the ball as he dismissed several Chennai Super Kings batters. This included the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.