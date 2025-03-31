Virat Kohli Lite? RR's Riyan Parag Brutally Trolled For Throwing Away Fan's Phone After IPL 2025 Game vs CSK

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag is facing social media backlash for his action after the win over Chennai. After Rajasthan's six-run win over Chennai on Sunday at the Baraspara, Parag was obliging fans and the rest with selfies. Amid all the pictures and videos that are circulating online of Parag, there is a certain clip that is going viral.

In the much-talked about clip, Parag can be spotted clicking a selfie with ground officials, only to give a cold stare and then, toss away the phone immediately after. Following the episode, Parag is getting trolled brutally as fans reckon he thinks no end of himself and believes he is equal to Kohli.

PARAG TROLLED

Meanwhile, Parag hailed the fielding of the Rajasthan side.

‘Did what felt instinctive as a captain today’

"Just did what felt instinctive as a captain today. Fielding makes up for the 20 runs that we were short. We have been working with Dishant Yagnik, our fielding coach. So it shows," Parag said at the post-match presentation after the win.