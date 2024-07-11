Published 03:06 IST, July 11th 2024

Need to give my 100 percent every single day: Washington eyes spin all-rounder's slot in Team India

Washington Sundar said on Wednesday that he “needs to give his 100 percent” to stake claim for the spin all-rounder’s slot in India's T20 side, a spot that is up for grabs after the retirement of Ravindra Jadeja.