IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has taken an interesting turn with the Gabba Test match ending in a draw. Pat Cummins' Australia were in the driver's seat for the majority of the contest, but the Rain Gods had some other plans as the persistent Brisbane showers forced the match to end in a draw. Little did anybody know that R. Ashwin had already taken a call on his retirement and was waiting to announce it to the world.

Ashwin's contribution to the game has been nothing but exemplary. Ashwin's retirement was something that everybody saw coming, but little did anybody know that he'd announce this decision in the middle of such an important Test series. Just like Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin also decided to retire after the third Test match of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gautam Gambhir Receives Huge Backlash On Ashwin Post

After the Brisbane Test match ended in a draw, a visual of Virat Kohli hugging an emotional surfaced online and the speculations of ace India spinner's retirement began. Amid all the speculation by the media, Ashwin accompanied Rohit Sharma to the press conference and announced his retirement from the international stage.

Just few hours after Ashwin's announcement, India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned down an emotional post for the spinner. 'The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother!', wrote Gambhir.

But the India Head Coach did not know that he'll receive severe backlash for the post written by him. Here are the few reactions:

