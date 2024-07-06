Published 02:25 IST, July 6th 2024

New T20 era for world champion India as it visits Zimbabwe for five-match series

World champion India will usher in a new era as it takes on Zimbabwe in a five-match Twenty20 series starting Saturday at the Harare Sports Club.Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time, with senior players rested in the aftermath of joyous celebrations of winning the T20 World Cup .