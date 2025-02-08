New Zealand's CT Ambitions At Risk! All-Rounder Rachin Ravindra Left Bleeding After Suffering Brutal Hit To Head With Ball

With the Champions Trophy just days away, all the participating teams have been putting on the work in order to prepare for the marquee ICC tournament. However, New Zealand has suffered a gigantic setback while on the road to the major cricket tournament. One of it's premier all-rounders, Rachin Ravindra, suffers a huge injury risk after he was bleeding by the brutal hit he sustained from the ball hit on his face. With only 11 days until their Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan , New Zealand ran into a major issue which could impact their plans.

Rachin Ravindra Left Bleeding After Brutal Hit To The Head With Ball During Tri-Nation Series

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffered an injury on his head after he was hit by the ball as it approached him. The moment happened when Pakistan's Khushdil Shah hit the wide of off delivery by Michael Bracewell with a slog sweep. Rachin, who was positioned at deep mid-wicket, went ahead to catch the ball. Even though the all-rounder had hos hands in position, the ball went through his hand and struck him on his head and he fell down. The stadium's floodlights seemingly caused an issue for Ravindra and he was hit close to his eyes.

As the fans at the stadium looked in shock, medical personnel rushed towards Rachin Ravindra to inspect the extent of his injury. Rachin couldn't move for a while before getting up and was heavily bleeding. With what looked like an ice pack placed in the NZ star's forehead, he stood up and walked back to the dressing room as the play continued.

NZ Already Troubled With Injury Scare After Lockie Ferguson Suffers Hamstring Issue

Apart from the recent setback at the tri-nation series, New Zealand are also dealing with another injury-related problem. The Team's leading pace bowler, Lockie Ferguson, has been declared doubtful for the marquee ICC tournament. The pace bowler sustained a hamstring injury while playing for the Desert Vipers in an ILT20 match in the UAE. In order to determine the severity of the injury, head coach Gary Stead confirmed that the bowler had undergone scans. He added that a replacement may be announced after they consult with the specialists.

"Lockie had a scan yesterday (Thursday) in the UAE. We've got the images here, and (we are) waiting for our radiologist to give us a report on the extent of it… Small hamstring injury, by the look of it, so we're just waiting on a timeline of advice around that before we make a decision on whether Lockie travels here (Pakistan) or whether we do have to replace him for the Champions Trophy," Stead was quoted as saying by ICC ahead of the start of the tri-series match against Pakistan.