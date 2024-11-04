sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Srinagar Grenade Attack | Delhi Pollution | India vs Canada | US Elections |

Published 23:02 IST, November 4th 2024

'New Zealand Cricket's Greatest Win': Daniel Vettori, Shane Bond React To India's 3-0 Loss

India's humiliating series whitewash, which culminated in a 25-run loss in the third Test in Mumbai, marked a first in their Test history dating back to 1933.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tom Latham, Rohit Sharma
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham shake hands with India's captain Rohit Sharma after their win against India on the day three of the second cricket test match at the MCA Stadium | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

23:02 IST, November 4th 2024