Published 23:02 IST, November 4th 2024
'New Zealand Cricket's Greatest Win': Daniel Vettori, Shane Bond React To India's 3-0 Loss
India's humiliating series whitewash, which culminated in a 25-run loss in the third Test in Mumbai, marked a first in their Test history dating back to 1933.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham shake hands with India's captain Rohit Sharma after their win against India on the day three of the second cricket test match at the MCA Stadium | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
23:02 IST, November 4th 2024