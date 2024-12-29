Nitish Reddy's Father Touches Sunil Gavaskar's Feet, All-Rounder's Father Breaks The Internet With Heart-Warming Gesture

IND vs AUS 4th Test: The fate of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series currently hangs in the balance with both the teams winning one match each and the fourth one being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Sunrisers Hyderabad star Nitish Reddy grabbed a lot of eyeballs with his maiden century at the iconic MCG. This is Nitish's first tour to Australia and scoring a hundred against the likes of Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc is no small deal.

Just like the Gabba Test match, India were at a risk of following on in the Boxing Day Test too, but Reddy's valiant efforts and his heroics saved Team India from the embarrassment. Reddy is India's highest scorer in the series. Reddy has scored 293 runs so far at an average of 58.60 so far in the series. The youngster scored 114 runs off 189 deliveries and scored with a strike rate of 60.32.

Nitish Reddy's Father Touches Sunil Gavaskar's Feet

The Indian youngster has always credited his father and his sacrifices for all his success. Reddy's father, Mutyala Reddy was present in the Melbourne Cricket Ground when his son scored his maiden ton. As soon as Nitish Reddy scored his ton, his father Mutyala Reddy broke into tears and was congratulated by everybody around him. Nitish's father later went to meet him to celebrate the monumental occasion.

A video is doing the rounds on social media where Mutyala Reddy can be seen greeting Sunil Gavaskar and touching his feet. Nitish's achievements have earned him a lot of praises. Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri too broke down and was seen in tears while he was calling Reddy's century from the commentary box.

Watch The Video Here

Nitish Reddy Creates History