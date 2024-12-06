'No flat pitch, No old ball, No party!': Virat Kohli Brutally Trolled After Poor 1st Innings vs AUS

India vs Australia 2nd Test at Adelaide of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is underway. Rohit Sharma and co. won the toss and have opted to bat on the Day 1 of the spectacle. Well, India won the 1st Test at Perth by 295 runs. The 2nd Test is underway, and India will look to extend their lead of 1-0 while the Australians will make sure to make the most of the home advantage to level the series.

Virat Kohli trolled for another lacklustre innings during IND vs AUS 2nd Test

In Adelaide's first Test against Australia on Friday, Australia bowled out India's top batsman, Virat Kohli, for just 7 runs off 8 balls. Having come off the tail of his 30th Test century in Perth, Kohli struggled to match his form in Day 1's opening session of the pink-ball Test. He dropped to a short delivery from Mitchell Starc that jumped aggressively, causing a catch-and-slip. This dismissal matched his first-innings exit from Perth, where Josh Hazlewood's similar delivery had him edging to the slips.

India Squad

Playing: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bench: Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel

Australia Squad

Playing: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Bench: Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott