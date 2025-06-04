'No Idea Who Organised RCB's Victory Parade' - After Stampede Hits Bengaluru, IPL Chairman Makes Shocking Revelation

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade turned ugly due to a stampede that left 10 dead and many more injured, the league's chairman said the situation was unfortunate and he had no idea who had planned the event.

Arun Dhumal told Republic that it was sad and his heart went out to anyone who lost their loved ones, but he doesn't know how it was planned and why the event went ahead.

"We had no knowledge of a victory parade - I don't know who organised it, how it was planned and how it went through. But very sad indeed," he said.

RCB lifted their first IPL title by beating Punjab Kings in the final of the IPL 2025 at Ahmedabad on June 3, and a trophy parade was planned for the following day after the players arrived in the city of Bengaluru.

However, the situation ended up taking a turn for the worse as poor organisation and fan chaos led to tragedy during what should have been a time of celebration for the city.

RCB Fans Go to Extreme Lengths

There were signs of things going awry early on as some RCB fans were pictured scaling walls and crawling through barbed wire fences to get a glimpse of their heroes.

Fans were clearly desperate to get a chance to see their star cricketers in the flesh and took some extreme measures in that pursuit.

However, that was perhaps not the worst part of the entire sequence of events as the people who organised the victory parade carried on with the event like it was business as usual.

Event Goes On Despite Deaths

News of people getting injured and even succumbing to their injuries had hit before the scheduled time of RCB's victory celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but the show went on.

The RCB players, including superstar Virat Kohli, were spotted interacting with the fans inside the stadium and talking about the season that went by.