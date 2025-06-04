Fans Risk Their Lives By Climbing Fences And Walls Of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For RCB Felicitation Ceremony

Fans of of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were seen risking their lives as they scaled the walls and fences to get inside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With a felicitation ceremony happening at RCB's home venue, fans have already showed up in huge numbers to watch their franchise and the IPL title which has remained elusive from them for nearly two decades.

Fans Climb Fences & Walls To Get Inside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden title at the Indian Premier League after defeating the Punjab Kings. It was a huge moment for the side as it was their first-ever IPL title, making history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajat Patidar effectively led the side to a title win, marking the end of their 18-year old title drought. Celebrations galore in Bengaluru after the win, and fans went above and beyond to be a part of the festivities inside the stadium.

In a video shared by ANI, die-hard RCB fans were seen climbing walls and passing through barbed fences as they seeked access to get into the stadium and watch their favourite franchise with the prestigious title. Several fans were seen climbing trees and going over the walls to get inside the venue.

Celebrations Continued Inside Chinnaswamy Stadium

Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise were seen celebrating inside the stadium as a part of the felicitation ceremony. The entire squad was seen celebrating the maiden title win and donned special kits which had ‘Champions’ printed on it.

Virat Kohli was seen speaking to the crowd inside the stadium as he introduced Rajat Patidar with the title as they took a victory lap around the venue before the event ended.