Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:39 IST
No Kohli, No Problem: People gather to click selfies with duplicate Virat Kohli in Ayodhya - WATCH
The BCCI released a statement earlier in the day, stating that Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons.
Veteran batsman Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, was all set to attend the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. However, due to some personal reasons, Kohli couldn't be present at the auspicious ceremony. The BCCI released a statement earlier in the day, stating that Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Test matches against England due to personal reasons.
3 things you need to know
- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were invited to Ram Mandir consecration
- The cricketer and wife did not attend the event due to personal reasons
- The BCCI announced Kohli's withdrawal from the Test squad for England series
Also Read: 'I am emotional and happy. Ram Lalla has come': Cricket world ecstatic with Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Virat Kohli's duplicate creates storm in Ayodhya streets
Meanwhile, a hilarious video is doing rounds on social media where people in Ayodhya could be seen gathering to click pictures with Virat Kohli's doppelganger. The video shows a mob surrounding the duplicate Virat Kohli to take selfies and autographs.
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were extended the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya. The power couple received the invitation at their residence in Mumbai. Kohli flew from Indore to Mumbai to be present at his home after the conclusion of the second T20I against Afghanistan on January 14.
