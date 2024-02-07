Advertisement

Veteran batsman Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, was all set to attend the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. However, due to some personal reasons, Kohli couldn't be present at the auspicious ceremony. The BCCI released a statement earlier in the day, stating that Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Test matches against England due to personal reasons.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were invited to Ram Mandir consecration

The cricketer and wife did not attend the event due to personal reasons

The BCCI announced Kohli's withdrawal from the Test squad for England series

Virat Kohli's duplicate creates storm in Ayodhya streets

Meanwhile, a hilarious video is doing rounds on social media where people in Ayodhya could be seen gathering to click pictures with Virat Kohli's doppelganger. The video shows a mob surrounding the duplicate Virat Kohli to take selfies and autographs.

This is what happened to duplicate Virat Kohli in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/LdHJhQzKqX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 22, 2024

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were extended the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya. The power couple received the invitation at their residence in Mumbai. Kohli flew from Indore to Mumbai to be present at his home after the conclusion of the second T20I against Afghanistan on January 14.