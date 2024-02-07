Advertisement

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 22 unveiled the idol of Ram Lalla following the consecration ceremony at the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The consecration or the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ was held today and the event is likely to play a key role in setting the narrative for the general elections in May.

Over 7,000 guests took part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir

PM Modi began the consecration of the Ram Temple as the patron

Several sports personalities took part in the event in Ayodhya

Cricketers celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag turned to social media to celebrate the consecration of Ram Temple. Sehwag wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he is emotional and happy about the event. He further sent his gratitude to all those who made the occasion possible.

“I am emotional and happy. I am limited, I am surrendered. I am satisfied, I am speechless. I am just Rammay. Glory to Siyawar Ramchandra ji. Ram Lalla has come. Gratitude to all those who made this possible and made sacrifices. Jai Shri Ram,” Sehwag said on Twitter.

भावुक हूँ आनंदित हूँ

मर्यादित हूँ शरणागत हूँ

सन्तुष्ट हहूँ नि:शब्द हूँ

बस राममय हूँ ।



सियावर रामचंद्र जी की जय ।



राम लल्ला आ गए । सभी जिन्होंने इसको सम्भव किया , बलिदान दिया , उनका क्र्त्ग्य ।

जय श्री राम । pic.twitter.com/ndNTqrpWmK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 22, 2024

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took to social media to wish everyone the best on the auspicious occasion. "Many best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ram ji's death. Jai Shri Ram," Chahal wrote on the social media platform.

सब को राम जी की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के पावन अवसर पर ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ।



🙏🏻 जय श्री राम 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8UEnWVd8VN — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 22, 2024

"Today is a historic day as our param pujya Prabhu Shri Ram Lala is coming to his birth place. 22 January, 2024 will always be etched in history of India as a glorious moment & a turning point of awakening. I pray to Lord Ram to bless the humanity with peace, progress and prosperity," Harbhajan said.

Today is a historic day as our param pujya Prabhu Shri Ram Lala is coming to his birth place. 22 January, 2024 will always be etched in history of India as a glorious moment & a turning point of awakening.



I pray to Lord Ram to bless the humanity with peace, progress and… pic.twitter.com/xHPtgTkgA5 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 22, 2024

Tears of joy and hearts brimming with devotion and joy.



Siyavar Ramchandra ji ki Jai 🙏🏼

Jai Shree Ram 🙏🏼#AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/PpwoXygnve — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 22, 2024