Updated January 24th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

'I am emotional and happy. Ram Lalla has come': Cricket world ecstatic with Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh turned to social media to celebrate the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Vishal Tiwari
Ayodhya Ram Lalla Image
Ram Lalla's idol | Image:Video Grab
  • 3 min read
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 22 unveiled the idol of Ram Lalla following the consecration ceremony at the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The consecration or the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ was held today and the event is likely to play a key role in setting the narrative for the general elections in May. 

3 things you need to know

  • Over 7,000 guests took part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir
  • PM Modi began the consecration of the Ram Temple as the patron
  • Several sports personalities took part in the event in Ayodhya

Cricketers celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag turned to social media to celebrate the consecration of Ram Temple. Sehwag wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he is emotional and happy about the event. He further sent his gratitude to all those who made the occasion possible. 

“I am emotional and happy. I am limited, I am surrendered. I am satisfied, I am speechless. I am just Rammay. Glory to Siyawar Ramchandra ji. Ram Lalla has come. Gratitude to all those who made this possible and made sacrifices. Jai Shri Ram,” Sehwag said on Twitter. 

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took to social media to wish everyone the best on the auspicious occasion. "Many best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ram ji's death. Jai Shri Ram," Chahal wrote on the social media platform. 

"Today is a historic day as our param pujya Prabhu Shri Ram Lala is coming to his birth place. 22 January,  2024 will always be etched in history of India as a glorious moment & a turning point of awakening. I pray to Lord Ram to bless the humanity with peace,  progress and prosperity," Harbhajan said. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 13:39 IST

