The Cricket Association of Nepal has been under the radar after a video went viral over social media. The Soth-Asian country features a national cricket program and has massive fanfare over the game. The Nepal Cricket Team is all set to go into action with an International squad as the West Indies A side has travelled to the country to compete against the host nation's A-side. However, users on social media have targeted them for the way they welcomed the overseas players. Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza has come to their aid of them.

Zimbabwe, PBKS star Sikandar Raza backs Nepal as an ideal host, says the visiting Windies won't face any issue

A video featuring the West Indies cricketers putting their kit bags and luggage in a mini truck has sparked a lot of sensationalism. Given that West Indies Cricket is a major cricketing powerhouse, a certain group of people have criticized the way Nepal welcomed the West Indies A players, who walked towards the truck and loaded their belongings as the other cricketers were waiting. It is an odd sight as the visiting cricketers are normally provided with top-tier amenities. But Zimbabwe Cricketer Sikandar Raza has showcased confidence in the South Asian Country and has backed them up.

Raza expressed his complete confidence that Nepal will make outstanding hosts and believes the West Indies players won't have any complaints while visiting the Asian nation.

Can guarantee that Nepal will give them the best treatment possible within their means and rightly so and can also guarantee that none of the Carribean boys will see this as a problem or a hassle https://t.co/6OzD9qyxI1 — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24)

"Can guarantee that Nepal will give them the best treatment possible within their means and rightly so and can also guarantee that none of the Caribbean boys will see this as a problem or a hassle," Sikandar Raza tweeted on X (Formerly Twitter).

The West Indies A side has travelled to compete in a series against the Nepal side as they approach their steps towards the preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024. Both sides will take part in a five-match T20I series, which will begin later in the month.

Squads for West Indies A vs Nepal

West Indies A: Roston Chase (c), Alick Athanaze (vc), Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Bibek Yadav, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, Aakash Chand