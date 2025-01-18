NOT India, Sunil Gavaskar Says Pakistan Favourites to Win Champions Trophy 2025

With India set to announce their Champions Trophy squad, speculations over who will eventually win is already rife. And amid all these, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has picked who thinks are favourites to win the title. In what would come as a major surprise, Gavaskar has backed Pakistan to win it. For the unversed, Pakistan are the defending champions after having won the marquee event in 2017.

‘Tag of favourites should be given to the home team Pakistan’

“The tag of favourites should be given to the home team Pakistan as it’s not easy to beat any team in their home conditions. India lost in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 but before that they put up clinical performances and won ten matches on the trot. Hence, I feel Pakistan are the favourites for the upcoming tournament,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

‘Team should have a good seam attack’ - Irfan Pathan on Team India playing in Dubai

“If we talk about Dubai Stadium, fast bowlers get a lot of assistance there, the ball swings early on. Bowlers also get good bounce from the surface. Hence, the team should have a good seam attack and the selectors will keep that in mind while selecting the team,” said Irfan Pathan.

