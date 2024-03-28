×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Not just BCCI, Cricket Australia leaves out several big names from central contracts list

Veteran opener David Warner, who has retired from ODI and Test cricket, along with all-rounders Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis, was on Thursday dropped from Cricket Australia's list of centrally-contracted players for the 2024-25 season.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Australian cricket team
Australian cricket team | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Veteran opener David Warner, who has retired from ODI and Test cricket, along with all-rounders Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis, was on Thursday dropped from Cricket Australia's list of centrally-contracted players for the 2024-25 season.

Besides, Victoria opener Marcus Harris and pacer Michael Neser have also missed out on contracts that were offered to 23 players, stated a report by 'cricket.com.au'.

Advertisement

Australia have a hectic season ahead that will feature the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June and a home Test series against India towards the end of the year among other engagements.

Warner's omission was expected as he intends to call it quits from the game after the T20 World Cup. He is currently in India, playing in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.

Advertisement

Stoinis is the most notable omission. However, the 34-year-old, who is currently playing with Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, remains in contention for the upcoming T20 World Cup despite missing Australia's recent tour of New Zealand with a back injury.

Pacers Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis are among those who have been offered contracts for the first time.

Advertisement

Bartlett (25) and Ellis (29) are joined by Victoria and Adelaide Strikers batter Matt Short (28), and Western Australia all-rounder Aaron Hardie (25) as the four new faces on this year's central contract list.

The four players have already made their international debut for Australia.

Advertisement

Short and Hardie made their debuts during last year's T20 series in South Africa, while Ellis played in Australia's ODI and T20I tour of South Africa, and T20 campaigns in India and New Zealand.

He, however, missed the home white-ball series against the West Indies due to a rib injury.

Advertisement

"Matt, Aaron and Xavier have been extremely impressive in the early stages of their international careers," national selection chair George Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au "Their performances and the way they have embraced the international stage has been exciting to watch.

"The panel believes they have strong futures and are deserved of their contracts as they work towards striving to become regulars in the Australian setup." CA contracted men's players 2024-25: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

IPLT20 World Cup

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exam Results

TANCET Results Out

a few seconds ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham Review

a minute ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

2 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

3 minutes ago
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years

Dhruv's Fitness Journey

5 minutes ago
Indian-origin couple in US found dead along with their daughter in a mansion worth Rs 41 crore.

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself

6 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya faces flak over his captaincy

Hardik Pandya slammed

6 minutes ago
Coal India's capital spending rises

Coal India

9 minutes ago
Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

Steve Smith on MI

9 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

10 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma takes over field setting vs SRH

Rohit takes duties

12 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Airport Look

13 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Casual Attire

15 minutes ago
K Padmarajan, hailing from Mettur in Tamil Nadu, has persistently engaged in electoral battles, despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times.

Persistent Politician

16 minutes ago
Patna Shukla

OTT Releases This Week

19 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

22 minutes ago
Stress relieving exercises

Stress-Relieving Exercise

26 minutes ago
Pat Cummins during post-match presentation after SRH vs MI match

Pat Cummins on SRH

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo