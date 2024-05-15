Advertisement

With Rahul Dravid not putting in an extension, an opening will be there for the men's National team's head coach soon. The Board of Control for Cricket in India have already put in their advertisement that they will be accepting applications for the new coach soon, and Dravid is unlikely to extend his tenure with the team after the T20 World Cup. Several names have been coming in over the possible successors, but there is one name that the Indian Cricket Board has been particularly targeting to get him onboard.

BCCI eyes potential successor for Rahul Dravid in the radar, foreign coach could be the man

The BCCI, on Monday, officially posted that they are inviting applicants for the soon-to-be vacant spot for the men's national cricket team coach. This time, they could consider taking up a foreigner as well. The last coach from overseas was Duncan Fletcher, and the BCCI have elected former Indian cricketers for the job since then. Given that they have a diverse approach, it can open an array of possibilities, and they have an ideal man in mind for the role.

As per reports from the Indian Express, the BCCI is targeting former New Zealand Cricketer and the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, Stephen Fleming, and sources state that he is touted as a suitable success for Rahul Dravid. Fleming has been the foundation for CSK's success, and his management skills and building a suitable atmosphere have allowed the players to deliver their best. The tactics have been revered by the Indian Cricket Board, who want him to lead the next phase of transition as the Team has a lot of upstart players to watch out for in the upcoming years.

Reports also add that while there is a lot of interest and informal communication took place during the IPL 2024 season, the New Zealander has yet to put forth his wish to the CSK management.

Stephen Fleming took over as the coach for the Chennai Super Kings in 2009 after playing with the franchise in the preceding season. He also coaches the franchise's stater teams, the SA20's Joburg Super Kings and MLC's Texas Super Kings. He is also a part of The Hundred as the HC of the Southern Brave. BCCI's interest in Fleming is pivotal as he could be the man to bring back glory to the national team. But whether or not he will send out an application to the BCCI is yet to be seen.