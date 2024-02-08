Advertisement

With less than 24 hours left before the start of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series, assertions are rife about what could be the possible playing XI combination of Team India. Ahead of the start, it has been reported that Virat Kohli will miss the 1st T20I due to personal reasons, and the opening combination would be of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the opening combination is set, it would be intriguing to witness who would be given the onus of wicketkeeping.

5-men face-off

Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the Wicketkeeping picks for the series, while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been shunned. Thus, the contest is between Samson and Sharma. Moreover, putting focus on the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, even then these four names would solemnly qualify. However, Indian cricket's batting legend may not agree with this conjecture as he has a contender of his own for the role.

According to Gavaskar, Rishabh Pant would want in as the wicketkeeper of Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, should he be deemed fit. Pant is currently recovering from injuries incurred during the almost fatal car crash that took place back in December 2022. In the months, that have gone by Pant has made an immense recovery, hence, he is expected to make his return in the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

Sunil Gavaskar puts Rishabh Pant over others

Considering the possibility of Pant's eventual comeback, Gavaskar vouches for the player and claims that he added to the squad "even if he is fit on one leg." Here's what Gavaskar said during a Star Sports show.

"I see him (Rahul) as a wicketkeeper as well but I will say one thing before that - if Rishabh Pant is fit on even one leg, he should come in the team because he is a game-changer in every format. If I am the selector, I will put his name first," he responded.

Gavaskar also paid heed to the probable case of Pant being unavailable. Gavaskar stated the name of KL Rahul as the responsible figure for the role if Pant could not make it back in time.

"However, if Rishabh Pant is unavailable and KL Rahul keeps wickets, it will be good because the balance will also get created. Then you have the option to play him as an opener or use him in the middle order as a finisher at No. 5 or No. 6."

KL Rahul because the undisputed wicketkeeper of Team India during the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 that followed.