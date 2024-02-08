Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

'If Rishabh Pant is fit on even one leg, he should be selected for T20 World Cup': Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar

Prateek Arya
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

With less than 24 hours left before the start of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series, assertions are rife about what could be the possible playing XI combination of Team India. Ahead of the start, it has been reported that Virat Kohli will miss the 1st T20I due to personal reasons, and the opening combination would be of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the opening combination is set, it would be intriguing to witness who would be given the onus of wicketkeeping.

3 things you need to know

  • India vs Afghanistan 3-match T20 series to begin from January 11, 2024
  • Virat Kohli to miss first T20
  • The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to start on June 1, 2024

Also Read | BCCI says IPL to be played in India, elections can be held side by side

Advertisement

5-men face-off

Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the Wicketkeeping picks for the series, while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been shunned. Thus, the contest is between Samson and Sharma. Moreover, putting focus on the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, even then these four names would solemnly qualify. However, Indian cricket's batting legend may not agree with this conjecture as he has a contender of his own for the role.

Advertisement

According to Gavaskar, Rishabh Pant would want in as the wicketkeeper of Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, should he be deemed fit. Pant is currently recovering from injuries incurred during the almost fatal car crash that took place back in December 2022. In the months, that have gone by Pant has made an immense recovery, hence, he is expected to make his return in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. 

Also Read | Afghanistan's biggest trump card against India ruled out of T20I series

Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar puts Rishabh Pant over others

Considering the possibility of Pant's eventual comeback, Gavaskar vouches for the player and claims that he added to the squad "even if he is fit on one leg." Here's what Gavaskar said during a Star Sports show.

Advertisement

"I see him (Rahul) as a wicketkeeper as well but I will say one thing before that - if Rishabh Pant is fit on even one leg, he should come in the team because he is a game-changer in every format. If I am the selector, I will put his name first," he responded.

Gavaskar also paid heed to the probable case of Pant being unavailable. Gavaskar stated the name of KL Rahul as the responsible figure for the role if Pant could not make it back in time.

Advertisement

"However, if Rishabh Pant is unavailable and KL Rahul keeps wickets, it will be good because the balance will also get created. Then you have the option to play him as an opener or use him in the middle order as a finisher at No. 5 or No. 6."

KL Rahul because the undisputed wicketkeeper of Team India during the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 that followed.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India News43 minutes ago

  2. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    Worldan hour ago

  3. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement