Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

BCCI says no plan to shift IPL 2024 abroad, general elections can be held simultaneously: Report

During the last general elections, the IPL was entirely held in India despite reports suggesting that it could be shifted abroad due to security reasons.

Vishal Tiwari
IPL
IPL | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will most likely be conducted in India despite the scheduled general elections that are slated to be held around the same time. India has entered the election year with the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May. During the last general elections in 2019, the IPL was entirely held in India despite reports suggesting that the tournament could be shifted abroad due to security reasons. 

3 things you need to know

  • The IPL was launched in 2008 and the tournament has since become a massive hit
  • During the 2009 and 2014 elections, the first phase of IPL was held outside India
  • This year, the BCCI is unlikely to shift the IPL abroad despite the elections

Also Read: Is BCCI looking for an Ishan Kishan substitute? Big update emerges on IND batter's availability

IPL 2024 to be held in India despite general elections: Report

As per a report from news agency ANI, the BCCI has affirmed that the IPL will not be relocated overseas this year. A source within the BCCI has mentioned that in case any state declines to host the games, the board will explore alternative venues within India. 

"There is nothing like that, to shift the tournament outside the country, as the general election will also be at the same time. If any state doesn't want to host the match at that time, with any justified reason, the match could be shifted to another venue," ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The impending general elections present significant logistical and security hurdles, and it is the responsibility of the state government to address them. The simultaneous organization of a high-profile sporting event like the IPL during the electoral period could prove challenging, leading to reluctance from state governments to host the matches in their respective regions.
 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

