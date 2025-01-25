'I Am Not Thinking About Filling Someone's Shoes': IND Spinner Plays Down Comparisons With R. Ashwin With Humble Response

Ravichandran Ashwin has been at the forefront of many Indian victories, home and away. The Indian spinner who recently retired from international cricket will go down as one of the stalwarts of the game. To his credit, Ashwin has won two ICC trophies in the iconic blue Indian jersey, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. The Chennai Super Kings spinner last represented India in the second Test match of the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Ashwin has picked up a total of 765 wickets across formats for India. The former India spinner has 537 wickets in Test matches, 156 wickets in ODIs and 72 wickets in T20Is making him one of the greats to play the sport.

Varun Chakravarthy's Honest Take On His Comparison With R. Ashwin

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been a mainstay for Indian cricket team as far as T20Is are concerned. The 33-year-old spinner who hails for Tamil Nadu has become India's frontline spinner for quite sometime now. Ahead of the India vs England second T20I, Varun Chakravarthy opened up on his comparisons with the former India spinner.

'Comparing him to me is big. Ashwin has played all three formats. I am just making a comeback. I haven't reached a stage where I can be compared to him. But still, everybody, when they make it to the Indian team, wants to play for a long time. I am following my process. Let the hard work take me where it can. It's better that way. I am not thinking about filling someone's shoes. Ashwin's shoes are big to fill. He has taken 500-plus Test wickets. I am not even close yet', said Chakravarthy.

