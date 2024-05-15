Advertisement

As one of the finest in the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma is a masterful example of greatness in the realm of cricket. The right-handed batter and skipper for the Indian Cricket Team has been a stalwart since his appearance on the scene, and he has laid out absolute carnage against his opponents. The skipper of the Indian Cricket Team has recently acknowledged that he has his eyes on a star whose batting has made a lot of rounds lately, and his choice may emerge as a surprising one, to say the least.

Rohit Sharma recently made an appearance at the Dubai Eye 103.8 show, where he divulged a multitude of topics and offered insight into his playing days and current top picks in modern-day cricket. Rohit also revealed who is his current favourite batter, and it is not Kohli, KL Rahul, Joe Root, or the number one man in T20I batting, Suryakumar Yadav. The Indian skipper revealed that he has been particularly impressed with England's Zak Crawley. He also mentioned Steve Smith but was more rooted for Crawley's display.

"I watched Zack Crawley this season very closely & enjoyed watching him bat. I enjoyed Steve Smith's batting too, although he is different from the rest of us. I mean he's got his own way of dealing with things in the middle, but he's quite successful. But Zak Crawley, I think is quite impressive," Rohit Sharma revealed during his appearance.

Rohit Sharma and Zak Crawley went tor-to-toe during the England tour of India, and the English batter put up a gorgeous effort with the bat. Even though the English team lost by 1-4, Crawley's knock for the team was commendable, and even skipper Rohit Sharma was impressed.

Review.....successful! ✅☝️



Kuldeep Yadav picks up the big wicket of Crawley to keep #TeamIndia in the driving seat 👊⚡️#BazBowled #IDFCFirstBankTestsSeries #JioCinemaSports#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/c4hMunPVSP — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

Not to forget, Rohit Sharma had the greatest reaction when Zak Crawley was dismissed during one of the matches during the IND vs ENG series. The skipper leapt in joy as they were able to finally dismiss Crawley, who caused havoc on the pitch.