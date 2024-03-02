Advertisement

Veteran Australian spinner, Nathan Lyon, scored the most runs for Australia in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand. On Saturday, March 2, nightwatchman Lyon contributed 41 runs to Australia's total of 164 in Wellington. The spinner set a new record by becoming the first cricketer to achieve 1500 runs without scoring a single fifty or a hundred. Lyon's 41 off 46 balls enabled Australia to set a 369-run target for the New Zealand team, captained by Tim Southee. Lyon's knock contained six boundaries, as he formed important partnerships with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green to help Australia reach a decent score.

A complete all-round performance from Nathan Lyon

The spinner took four wickets in Australia's first innings of the Test match, helping the team knock out New Zealand for 179 runs. Lyon was equally effective in the second innings, taking two wickets in 16 overs.

At the end of Day 3, New Zealand had 111/3 in 41 overs and needed 258 runs to win their first Test match. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell were batting when the umpires ordered stumps, having had forged a 52-run partnership. Ravindra had reached his half-century and stayed unbeaten at 56. New Zealand faces a difficult challenge and will rely on great performances from Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips to win the Test against Australia.

Nathan Lyon expressed his views after the end of Day 3.

"Great day of Test cricket. I am a big fan when the ball spins obviously. I thought Glenn bowled pretty well to take five wickets, hats off to him. Pretty good day. I thought Rachin and Daryl played superb innings there. Rachin seems like a really good player, first time I have bowled to him. Watched a lot of him during the World Cup and he's going to be a superstar. He played very well there. If we can come out here and just do our job and put the pressure on, hopefully we will crack them," the legendary spinner said.