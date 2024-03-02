Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad to Appoint Pat Cummins As The Captain of the Franchise for IPL 2024: Reports

Reports are flowing in about a potential change in the captaincy at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Reports suggest, Pat Cummins is set to be appointed as the captain.

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins could become the new captain of SRH | Image:BCCI/AP
  • 2 min read
After causing a ruckus in the IPL 2024 mini-auction, the 20.5 crore signing of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pat Cummins, is reportedly been screened for the skipper's role in the upcoming season. Cummins is the all-format captain of Australia, who has showcased his leadership mettle in a reverberating fashion in 2023. Under Cummins' command, Australia won the WTC Final 2023 and also emerged as the champions in the ICC ODI World Cup 2024.

Pat Cummins to become the new captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise is contemplating a transition to the captaincy role and are all set to appoint Pat Cummins as the new captain. The Orange Army struggled to attain an ideal output under Aiden Markram in 2023 and finished at the bottom of the table, having won only four of its fourteen matches in IPL 2023. Thus, a change on this account won't be surprising considering when a World Cup-winning captain has been brought into the ranks. However, at this juncture, Pat Cummins taking the captaincy role in SRH is a likelihood and not an official update.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 mini-auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad made some decent augmentations in the IPL 2024 mini-auction. The champions of the 2016 edition brought the likes of Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, and Jhathavedh Subramanyan into the squad. Plus, they splurged to an extent to bring Pat Cummins in the line-up. Hence, it seems some gears have been pulled to end the string of disappointing campaigns. Moreover, if Pat Cummins gets elevated as the captain then it will be intriguing to see how the team will fare. Will they come out as a different side or the same problems will persist? Whatever would be the case, excitement will soar to the stratosphere when the ideas of Cummins will collide with that of MS Dhoni.
 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:49 IST

