Published 12:53 IST, January 20th 2025
'Obviously Disappointed': Shreyas Iyer Calls Out Kolkata Knight Riders Management, Cites 'Lack Of Communication' for KKR Exit
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer made a massive claim over why he left Kolkata Knight Riders after leading the side to the title.
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer made a massive claim over why he left Kolkata Knight Riders after leading the side to the title. While it is unheard of a captain not being retained by a franchise after leading the side to the title, Iyer went through it. Months after the IPL title, Iyer, who is now the captain of Punjab Kings, has broken his silence. Iyer claims there was lack of communication from the franchise and that did not go down well with him.
‘Was perplexed about what’s happening’
“Certainly, I had a fantastic time winning the championship at KKR. The fan following was outstanding, they were electrifying in the stadium and I loved every moment I spent there. So obviously, we had a conversation straight after the IPL championship. But for a few months, there was a layover and no concrete effort in having a retention talk. I was perplexed about what’s happening. So, because of a lack of communication, we came to a situation where we parted ways, mutually. And that’s the long and short of it,” Shreyas Iyer said, speaking at Idea Exchange.
Claiming that he eventually had to take a call, Iyer said that the times he spent with Shah Rukh Khan was ‘phenomenal’.
‘Obviously disappointed’
Yes, obviously disappointed, because when you don’t have a certain line of communication and if you get to know things one week prior to the retention date, then obviously something is lacking over there. So I had to take a call. Whatever is written is supposed to happen. But other than that, I would just like to say that the time I spent over there with Shah Rukh Sir, the family, all of them, was phenomenal. And obviously, winning the championship was probably an integral part of my life.
Updated 12:57 IST, January 20th 2025