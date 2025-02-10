Odisha Govt Demands Clarification From OCA Over Floodlight Glitch At Barabati Stadium During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Reports

A faulty floodlight stops play during the 2nd ODI match between India and England, at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack | Image: ANI Photo

The India vs England action at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium went through a major issue during the play, as one of the venue's floodlights temporarily stopped working. The 35-minute stoppage during the match's second innings caused a haywire, as the fans were upset because of the sudden halt. Players from both sides and the match officials weren't delighted with what had happened, as the play had stopped over the lighting issue. Following the disturbance, the Odisha government is investigating the matter to determine how it occurred.

Odisha Government Probes Barabati Stadium's Floodlight Issue During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

The Odisha Government has issued a 'Show-Cause' notice to the Barabati Stadium's officials over the sudden floodlight failure during the 2nd ODI match between India and England. The state government has sought a detailed report from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on the glitch which temporarily stopped the play, as per Indian Express.

"During the 2nd One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and England on 9th February 2025 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, one floodlight was off, and the match was disrupted. This incident led to about 30 minutes suspension of the match, causing inconvenience to players and spectators.

"Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) is hereby directed to submit a detailed explanation for the cause of the disruption and identify the persons/ agencies who were responsible for such lapses and outline the measures taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. The findings must be submitted within 10 days upon receipt of this letter," The Government of Odisha's official letter said.

The umpires walked back towards the pavilion after play was stopped due to a technical issue with one of the floodlights during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Following the incident, the OCA's management capability to host international matches came under question, as Barabati Stadium hosted an International Match after six years. They now have to submit details about the stoppage within 10 days.

How Did The Floodlight Glitch Happened At Cuttack's Barabati Stadium?

Rohit Sharma's in-form batting suffered a temporary halt when one of the stadium's floodlights stopped functioning. The moment happened during the seventh over of the 2nd ODI when Team India's Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were batting in the middle. The hosts were chasing England's 305-run-target and looked in pleasant form before their momentum got breached because of the glitch.