'I've Been Here Long Enough': Rohit Sharma Sends Out Hard-Hitting Message To His Critics Asking Him To Retire

Rohit Sharma can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The Indian Test and ODI captain scored a stellar hundred in Cuttack and helped his team seal the IND vs ENG ODI series 2-0. Rohit Sharma getting his form back is a great news for the Indian Team, especially because the Champions Trophy is just around the corner. Many experts and fans had predicted the fact that Rohit Sharma's red ball woes won't continue in ODI cricket and this turned out to be true. Rohit also surpassed former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and now holds the record of being the third batsman with most ODI Hundreds (32) after Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit Sharma's Stern Message To His Critics

Rohit Sharma had been dismal with the bat in the home Test series against New Zealand and away Test series against Australia. Sharma also benched himself during the Sydney Test, the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Test match which raised speculations around his future and retirement.

Rohit tried to fine tune his red ball game by playing Ranji Trophy too, but even that did not end up well for him. After scoring a blistering century in Cuttack, Rohit opened up on his thought process and how he perceives his game.

'I've played this game for a long time now and I understand what is required of me. So, it's just about going out there and doing your things and this was, what I did today was, one of my things. We need to do our job, okay? Our job is to go out there and play the game. As long as you go there and you know that today when you go to bed, you know that you've given your best, that is what matters. Every time I walk onto the pitch, walk on to play the game, I want to try and do well. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it may not happen', said Rohit.

Rohit Rises To The Cuttack Challenge

