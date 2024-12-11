Official Broadcasters of CT 2025 Try to Bank on Virat Kohli's Popularity Amid PCB vs BCCI Face Off

We are still tentatively 70 days away from the start of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy , and Virat Kohli seems to be the face of the event. The official broadcasters of the mega event are banking on Kohli's popularity to market the event. Despite Pakistan being the hosts of the marquee event, it is Kohli's face on the poster of the Champions Trophy 2025 event. Just imagine, Kohli is not even the captain of the Indian team, yet. This is nothing new from a Kohli point of view, as even the USA and West Indies looked to cash-in on Kohli's popularity during the 2024 T20 World Cup. That is the stature of Kohli. Here is a picture of the poster released by the official broadcasters.

KOHLI'S POPULARITY TOUCHES NEW HEIGHT

Kohli, who is arguably the best batter of the generation, would be in all probability a part of the mega event. But all said and done, the tournament is still in limbo as the ICC has not yet released the schedule for the event.

According to multiple reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted the 'hybrid' concept but has insisted that it be used when India hosts ICC events. There has already been a delay due to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's tough attitude in the face of ICC pressure.

