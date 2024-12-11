Pakistan Host it Entirely Without India? Aakash Chopra Lists Ways of Conducting ICC CT 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Can a ICC tournament happen without India? Then where would the revenue come from? ICC is surely not running an NGO. But former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that has to be one of the possible options if the marquee event has to take place seamlessly. As per Aakash, there are merely three options. Claiming that every action has it's reaction, Aakash explained the math's behind having the Champions Trophy without India.

‘Only three options are there’

"In my opinion, only three options are there. Either Pakistan host it entirely at home without India, or be ready for the hybrid model, or else say they don't want to play this tournament at all. Every action has a consequence," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Let's assume Pakistan say the entire tournament should happen in Pakistan only, that it can happen without India. Firstly, Pakistan are getting about ₹600 crore for the hosting rights. In such a scenario, if it happens in Pakistan only and India isn't a part of it, how will it affect the Champions Trophy?" he explained.

'If India participates, the money is huge, but if they don't, it's tiny'

"It's very simple. With the $3.12 billion that Disney Star invested to procure the rights, there is a clause that India's participation is a must. If India participates, the money is huge, but if they don't, it's tiny. The Champions Trophy happening without India is absolutely impossible," Chopra added further.