'One Big Performance, He'll Be Back': Kapil Dev Asserts Confidence in Rohit Sharma Amidst STRUGGLES

Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, which took place from December 6 to 8, 2024. After knocking India out for 180 runs in the first innings, Mitchell Starc excelled with 6 wickets for 48 runs, while Pat Cummins added 5 wickets in the second innings, reducing India to 175. Despite a valiant 42 from Nitish Kumar Reddy, India struggled to match Australia's pace onslaught. Australia successfully chased a modest 19-run target without losing a wicket, resulting in a 1-1 series. India will now be seen in action against Australia in the 3rd Test, starting on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Kapil Dev backs struggling Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test

The captain of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, Kapil Dev, has shown his support for present captain Rohit Sharma, who has been under fire for his latest drop in Test form.

On Thursday, Kapil presented his viewpoint at the ADC (Art Design Culture Collective) event hosted by KHUSHII, the NGO he started in 2003.

Looking ahead to the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Kapil advised the Indian squad to focus on enjoying the game and not let outside pressure divert their attention. As quoted by ANI, Kapil Dev said:

"Everyone faces bad and good times. On one day, Rohit was also performing like the big player he is. He has so much talent and ability. All it takes is one big performance and he will be back."

"At the moment, I will just say, go enjoy yourself. Express yourself, play well,"

Indian Cricket Team Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (C)

Jasprit Bumrah

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant

Sarfaraz Khan

Dhruv Jurel

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj

Akash Deep

Prasidh Krishna

Harshit Rana

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Australian Cricket Team Full Squad