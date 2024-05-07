'Only tiredness': Suryakumar Yadav brushes aside injury fears after smashing 2nd IPL century for MI

Advertisement

In a reassuring update for countless Indian cricket enthusiasts, Suryakumar dispelled concerns of injury, attributing his difficulty in running between the wickets solely to fatigue during Monday's IPL 2024 match between MI and SRH. Despite visibly limping during his remarkable innings of 102 not out off 51 balls in MI's resounding 7-wicket victory over the SunRisers, the top-ranked T20I batsman clarified that it was merely fatigue and some rust accumulated from the intense battles of the ongoing season.

Suryakumar Yadav played an exceptional innings to win the match for Mumbai Indians

Despite grappling with a minor discomfort, Suryakumar Yadav showcased unparalleled prowess, smashing 6 sixes and 12 boundaries in a stunning innings that left both his batting partner, Tilak Varma, and spectators worldwide spellbound. MI faced a challenging situation at 31 for 3 during the powerplay after the dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan with single-digit scores. However, Suryakumar and Tilak mounted a bold counterattack against SRH's pacers, swiftly shifting the pressure onto the visiting team.

Suryakumar Yadav achieved his second IPL century, matching a record set by Rohit Sharma, while he and Tilak Varma formed a formidable partnership of 143 runs in only 69 balls – marking MI's highest-ever collaboration for the 4th wicket or lower. Suryakumar sealed the victory in spectacular fashion by launching the ball into the stands, simultaneously notching his sixth T20 century.

"I've been doing this after very long time. After 14th December this is the first time I fielded for 20 overs and batted for 18. But I'm alright. Only tiredness," Suryakumar Yadav said after winning the Player of the Match award.

Suryakumar Yadav was absent from the initial matches of MI in IPL 2024, requiring additional time to recuperate from an extended period of injury. Earlier in the year, he underwent sports hernia surgery, causing him to miss the home series against Afghanistan. His last appearance for India was in December, during which he led the team in a T20I series against South Africa.

