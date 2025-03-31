Outcome Of His Dreams! Mumbai Indians Debutant Ashwani Kumar Decimates KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane On His IPL Debut

Updated March 31st 2025, 21:21 IST
Mumbai Indians debutant Ashwani Kumar has got a breakthrough with his very first ball in IPL 20-25. The left arm pacer dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane to rattle the KKR top order at the Wankhede Stdium.
Mumbai have made a great start to the match as they have picked up five crucial wickets in this high-voltage clash. Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision hasn't backfired, as the MI bowlers have provided a severe jolt to the defending champion's credentials. Mumbai are yet to open their account in the IPL 2025, and the five time champions are one dire need of victory. They finished IPL 2024 in the last position and are very adamant about rectifying their mistakes this time.
Mumbai didn't include Rohit Sharma , who is expected to come as an impact player in the second innings. MI also brought back Vignesh Puthur, who took three wickets on his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings on March 23. Mumbai have had the knack to identify top talents and Jasprit Bumrah is a rare gem which they unearthed in this cash-rich league. Ashwani has shown tremendous composure on his IPL debut, and it remains to be seen how things pan out in this season.
Ashwani made his debut for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022 and was picked up by MI at his base price of 30 crore at the IPL mega auction. Riding on his four wicket haul, Munbai have restricted the defending IPL champions to 116 runs.
