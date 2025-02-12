PAK vs SA: Tensions Flare Up Between Shaheen Afridi And Matthew Breetzke After On-Field Collision | WATCH VIDEO

PAK vs SA Tri-Nation Series: Pakistan has been receiving a huge ordeal of criticism as the Champions Trophy inches closer. The Tri-series between PAK, SA & NZ, which is happening in the region, has also received a lot of flak after a shocking instance happened with Rachin Ravindra, which left the player injured. Another incident happened in the ongoing series as Shaheen Afridi and Matthew Breetzke engaged in a heated interaction, leading to the teams pulling them away from each other.

Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Breetzke Engage In Heated Altercation | WATCH

In the 29th over of the innings, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and Proteas batter Matthew Breetzke engaged in a heated altercation after the Proteas batter gestured to hit Afridi with the bat. Angered by the reaction, Shaheen walked towards Matthew and confronted him as they engaged in a heated conversation before walking away.

However, that was not it. Later, in the same over, Shaheen Afridi tossed the delivery and stood in the way of Matthew Breetzke, who was running in between the wickets. The Proteas batter collided with the PAK pacer but avoided a fall as he balanced himself and completed the run. Breetzke was angered by what had happened and walked towards Shaheen to confront him. Other players also came in and the on-field umpire had to intervene and both of them were pulled apart as the play continued at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Breetzke Impresses In Debut ODI Series Appearance

After deciding to bat first, South Africa lost their first wicket in Tony de Zorzi after Shaheen Afridi cleaned him out. But skipper Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke got into action to forge a 119-run partnership. Bavuma secured 82 off 96 balls, while Breetzke scored 83 off 84 before being dismissed by Khushdil Shah. South Africa bravely fought the resistance from the Pakistani bowlers as they scored 352 runs while losing five wickets.