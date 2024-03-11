×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Former Pakistan cricketer drops first reaction to PM Modi implementing CAA in India

The primary objective of the law is to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
CAA Implementation
जल्द लागू हो सकता है सीएए | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Today, the Ministry of Home Affairs has officially announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by releasing its rules. The CAA facilitates the process for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian, and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to obtain Indian citizenship. This development follows the recent declaration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who affirmed that the law would be put into effect prior to the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: 'Bazball' needs refinement, Team India made England timid: England coach Brendon McCullum

Advertisement

Former Pakistani cricketer reacts to CAA implementation in India

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has dropped his first reaction to CAA implementation in India. Kaneria is also a Hindu from Pakistan. He claims to have faced discrimination while playing for his country at the highest stage. Kaneria remains one of the top wicket-takers for Pakistan in Test cricket. 

Advertisement

“Pakistani Hindus will now be able to breathe in open air. #CAA,” Kaneria wrote on Twitter. 

Also Read: Updated WTC Standings: Australia glide to the 2nd spot after series win vs NZ as India stand supreme

According to a statement by the ministry's spokesperson on X, applications for citizenship will be accepted exclusively through an online platform.

Advertisement

"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today, the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship. The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided," the official X handle said.

The primary objective of the law is to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from the aforementioned countries who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The primary cause of granting citizenship to these migrants will be persecution and threat. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips For A Healthy Diet During Office Hours

    Lifestyle Health12 minutes ago

  2. WWE inducts legendary Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame 2024

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info16 minutes ago

  4. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo