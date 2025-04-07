PAK Humiliated Again! Multan Owner Slams PCB's 'Hollow' Claims Over PSL

PSL vs IPL: For years, there has been a debate over which league is better - PSL or IPL . Numbers show IPL is far ahead of PSL. It is no secret that Pakistan Super League's schedule is going to ensure it will clash with it's Indian counterpart. PSL starts from April 11 and the country has been promoting the league as if it is the biggest in the world and that has led to some backlash.

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board and urged them to stop making false promises. He asked a few valid questions like ‘how is PSL 10 going to be bigger and better?’

‘How is PSL 10 bigger and better?’

“How is PSL 10 bigger and better? Someone explain it to me. When we say these hollow words that this is going to be the best PSL, what does that even mean? How will it be the best PSL? It’s the same games, same teams," he said on the UltraEdge podcast by CrickWick.

"We’ve had nail-biting finishes every year – we have close matches each year; even last year’s final went to the last ball. So what’s different? Same four stadiums, same stadium experience. Yes, the stadiums are better this year, but is that alone enough to make it the best and biggest PSL ever? No. I’m fed up with these empty claims and hollow words," he added.