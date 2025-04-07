'People Compare Us To IND': Ex-PAK Star's Big Remark After NZ Thrashing

NZ vs Pak: It was more humiliation for the Pakistan cricket team after the Champions Trophy as they went on to lose to New Zealand. Pakistan cricketers and the management have been facing immense backlash. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is the latest to slam the team and the management.

Accepting that this is the lowest level of cricket in Pakistan, Rashid reckoned the selection has not been upto the mark. He also expressed his displeasure over Pakistan's cricket itenary.

‘They played very badly’

“Just after the Champions Trophy, you have your bilateral commitments and then they (Pakistan squad) will go for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for 38 days. I don't understand this and they played very badly. The pitches in New Zealand are quite different. The ball used to seam and swing before but it did not bounce earlier, which troubled our batsman. The selection has not been up to the mark as well which has caused problems,” Latif told IANS.

Rashid also pointed out that all the spotlight and focus is on the top-level cricketers and that invariably means the domestic structure gets neglected.

‘Focusing on the top level’

“It all depends on the lower levels. We are only focusing on the top level, not the domestic circuit which basically cuts off the supply line. First class, PSL and domestic T20s have been down for the past five years," he added.