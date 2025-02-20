Pakistan KNOCKED OUT of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After Embarrassing Loss vs New Zealand? Qualification Scenario

It was not the best of nights for Pakistan team at the National Stadium in Karachi as they lost against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener. The hosts lost the game by 60 runs on Wednesday and have since been facing the heat. Most reckoned the intent was missing, while others felt that they were too nervous in front of their home crowd. Whatever it be, Pakistan now face a fight to survive and progress. Are Pakistan still in the race for a spot in the semi-final? For the unversed, only two team will go through to the next round.

Are Pakistan KNOCKED OUT of CT 2025?

No, Pakistan are not yet absolutely knocked out of the semi-final race. They still have two games in hand. One against arch-rivals India and the other against Bangladesh . The Muhammed Rizwan-led side would now travel to Dubai over the weekend for their game against India. That would be a do-or-die game for the Men in Green. In case they lose that one at the Dubai International stadium, they would be out of the tournament. Popularly known as the ‘Mother of all Battles’, that will be the big match of the tournament. It is expected to be a full-house on February 23 when the two teams lock horns.

PAK vs NZ REVIEW