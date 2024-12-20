Pakistan Spinner Reveals How Babar Azam Helped Rohit Sharma During 2023 World Cup Meet

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq has shared a hilarious anecdote about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma 's notorious forgetfulness that the world knows about. In a recent interview on the Ultra Edge Podcast, Imam-ul-Haq, who is the nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq recalled a conversation with Babar Azam , where the Pakistani batter revealed how he had to help Rohit Sharma keep track of his belongings during the 2023 ODI World Cup captain's meet in Ahmedabad.

Imam-ul-Haq talks about Rohit Sharma's forgetfulness

According to Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam shared an amusing incident where Indian captain Rohit Sharma repeatedly forgot his phone and earphones. "He said we were talking and he first left his iPhone here, then in the plane, and then his AirPods every two minutes. Then, he was cursing himself, what am I doing, I keep forgetting things," Imam quoted Babar Azam as saying.

Imam-ul-Haq also revealed that Babar Azam had to intervene twice to remind Rohit Sharma to keep his phone safe. "He [Rohit] even had to call his manager that he left his AirPods," Imam added.

Rohit Sharma's forgetfulness has been a topic of discussion in the cricketing world for quite some time. In 2017, former India captain Virat Kohli had spoken about Rohit's tendency to forget essential items, including his passport. Rohit had once left his passport in his hotel room and the Indian team manager had to go and get it.