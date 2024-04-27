Advertisement

Pakistan is already down in the Twenty20 International series against a surprisingly young New Zealand team, something they probably didn't expect going into the last game. The Kiwis lead the series 2-1, with one match called off due to weather, and the hosts, surprisingly, lost their next two games, leaving them with little chance of even splitting the series. Conversely, New Zealand has proven to be incredibly resilient and strong, coming back from a deficit in the second game. The hosts are determined to stop the Kiwis from building on their winning momentum and securing a third straight victory in order to achieve a series victory that will go down in history. As both teams fight for supremacy, the stage is set for an exciting match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand match will commence on Saturday, April 27th, 2024. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST onwards

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website.

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via Geo Super, ARY Sports HD and Tamasha.

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in South Africa?

Fans in South Africa can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via Super Sports.

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in other areas?

South Africa: Super Sports

North America: Sling TV - Willow TV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

MENA & South East Asia: Cricbuzz

Australia: Fox Sports

UK: ARY Digital

ROTW: Sports Central

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohmmad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi