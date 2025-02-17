Updated 21:17 IST, February 17th 2025
PCB Boss Takes Drastic Step To Gather Funds, Mohsin Naqvi To Watch IND vs PAK From Stands After Selling VIP Hospitality Box
PCB Boss Mohsin Naqvi gave up his VIP Hospitality Box in Dubai and put all the profits to Pakistan Cricket Board's treasure chest for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Champions Trophy 2025: Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has decided to give up his hospitality VIP box at the Dubai International Stadium. The private viewing area, which costs 400,000 dirhams (INR 94 lakhs), includes a 30-seat premium seating box that was offered to Naqvi and his family, guests, and friends. However, he chose to sell it and deposit the proceeds in the PCB's treasury so that it could function properly.
Mohsin Naqvi Sells VIP Hospitality Box, Puts Entire Profit In PCB's Treasure Chest
The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place in Pakistan, and the region is buzzing with excitement as they prepare to host an ICC event after nearly three decades. The Pakistan Cricket Board worked tirelessly to prepare for the marquee ICC tournament. They also faced a fair share of criticism for failing to meet stadium renovation deadlines. The country remains extremely cash-strapped, and in order to raise funds, PCB supremo Mohsin Naqvi sold his VIP hospitality box in Dubai.
As per a report from PTI, “[Mohsin] Naqvi was offered the premium seating for himself, his family, and guests for the matches in Dubai. However, he chose to sell the box and watch the game, including the game against India, from regular enclosures to experience the atmosphere with the fans.”
Why Did The PCB Supremo Sell His Comfortable Seats?
Mohsin Naqvi's decision to sell the hospitality box which he was offered might raise eyebrows as his move could be seen as a fighting attempt to get some profits for its Cricket Board, which will be hosting the Champions Trophy this year. However, it looks like the PCB supremo intends to watch the match with the fans and relive how they used to support Pakistan back in time during the match days.
"Naqvi apparently has informed the ICC and Emirates Cricket Board that he will prefer to watch the match with the crowd and experience how they back the Pakistan team on match days," the report added.
The Champions Trophy kicks off on Wednesday, February 19, with New Zealand facing Pakistan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
