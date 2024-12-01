'Cricket Should Win': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Justifies Pakistan's Hybrid Model U-Turn For CT 2025

Pakistan have taken a U-turn regarding the hybrid model for ICC CT 2025 | Image: PCB and Screengrab from X

There is a lot of speculation going around on whether India will be a part of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 which is being hosted by Pakistan. India have cited that they will not be travelling to Pakistan due to security concerns and a solution in the form of an hybrid model of the tournament has sprung up. The Pakistan Cricket Board earlier suggested that they will not be accepting the hybrid model, but it would seem that the PCB and their chief Mohsin Naqvi have taken a U-turn and are ready to accept the hybrid model.

PCB Tells ICC That It Is Willing To Accept ‘Hybrid Model’ For CT 2025

Backing down from its boycott threat, the Pakistan Cricket Board has told the ICC that it is willing to accept the 'Hybrid' model for hosting next year's Champions Trophy provided the world body allows the same arrangement for events to be held in India till 2031.

What was divulged by a PCB source in Karachi was all but confirmed by its chief Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai hours later. The tournament is scheduled to be held in February-March and India have refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all," Naqvi told reporters.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," he added.

PCB Talks About Pride After Being Humiliated By ICC And BCCI

"Pakistan's pride is most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins but Pakistan's pride also remains intact." The latest proposal is a climbdown from the PCB, which had earlier threatened to boycott the tournament if its hosting rights were not granted in full and India's demand for a neutral venue was accepted.

When asked whether Pakistan has agreed to the arrangement now, Naqvi's response was, "Let's see what happens." "My effort is to ensure that there is no one-sided system. It shouldn't be that we travel to India and they don't come to our country. Idea is to settle it once and for all on equal terms." In Karachi, a PCB source said the Board is also demanding a greater share in the annual revenue cycle for agreeing to the model under which India would be playing its share of matches, including the clash against Pakistan, in Dubai.

"The current situation is that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that it will only accept hosting the Champions Trophy on a hybrid model if the board agrees that in future all ICC events will be on same system with Pakistan not going to India to play matches," the source told PTI.

Future ICC Tournaments Could Come Under Dispute Due To PCB's Demands

"Pakistan also wants the ICC board to increase its financial cycle share of revenues from 5.75 percent and Naqvi is insistent on this but he has not sought any additional hosting fees," he added.

Till 2031, India are due to host three ICC men's events -- the 2026 T20 World Cup jointly with Sri Lanka, the 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 ODI World Cup jointly with Bangladesh.

Given that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are co-hosts for two major events, Pakistan would not be compelled to travel to India if they insist against it. The point of contention could be just the 2029 Champions Trophy, which will be held entirely in India.

Another flash-point could be next year's women's ODI World Cup in October, also to be held in India.

The state of flux surrounding next year's Champions Trophy is now expected to be resolved in the next couple of days after the ICC executive board considers Pakistan's latest demands.

The ICC Board met briefly to find a solution on Friday but no agreement could be reached.

ICC Tell Pakistan To Accept Hybrid Model Or Be Excluded From The Tournament

The world body eventually told PCB to either accept the hybrid model or be prepared to be excluded from the tournament after Naqvi reiterated the unyielding position of his country.

The impasse has led to a delay in the announcement of the schedule for the tournament.

Naqvi, who is also the interior minister in his country, faces the prospect of a public backlash if PCB is seen to be backing down without any tangible gains.

Earlier in the day, he met Emirates Cricket Board head Mubashir Usmani in Dubai, conveying that Pakistan was ready to host the Champions Trophy and all the preparations were on schedule.

The PCB source though rejected speculation that the Board would get a bonus of USD 20 million besides the hosting fees of USD six million for the Champions Trophy for conceding to India's demands.

"Pakistan has taken only one stance and that is in future, it will also not play in India in any ICC events and the Hybrid model should be applied for all future ICC events that Pakistan and India will play their games at neutral venues," he said.