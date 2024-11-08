Rizwan, Zampa Engage In Hilarious Banter As AUS Batter Fooled PAK Skipper In Taking DRS, Loses Call

The Australia tour of Pakistan saw the Men in Green showcasing a dominant performance against the Hosts. The new era under Mohammed Rizwan is being seen as the beginning of the team's path towards greatness. However, a hilarious moment ensued during the 2nd ODI match-up as a slip-up from the new PAK skipper attracted a lot of laughter and criticism of Rizwan's decision-making skills after he fell prey to batter Adam Zampa's banter. The PAK Captain was seen consulting Zampa on whether to go upstairs and opt for the DRS for the visiting side's loud appeal of the fall of a wicket.

Hilarious Banter Ensues As Adam Zampa Fools Mohammed Rizwan In Taking DRS Review During 2nd Australia vs Pakistan ODI

During the 34th over of the first innings at the Adelaide Oval, Australia batter Adam Zampa tried to edge the ball off Naseem Shah's delivery, which Mohammed Rizwan caught while behind the wickets and made a huge appeal. When the umpire did not raise his finger, he consulted with the bowler on whether he saw something. Even Naseem was unsure of whether the bat struck the ball even lightly. Rizwan then playfully asked Zampa if he heard any sound, to which he said, “You guys appeal for everything.”

The Pakistan Skipper immediately went for a DRS review after he consulted Adam Zampa, and he said by responding, "You should take it." However, the DRS showed that there was an evident gap between the bat and the ball, leaving Mohammed Rizwan red-faced and the umpire's decision stayed as it is.

While Rizwan's DRS moment was embarrassing, Pakistan went on to shine with the ball and gave a tough time to the hosts at the Adelaide Oval. Haris Rauf recorded his career's second five-wicket haul while Sheheen Afridi contributed a three-wicket haul. Australia was 163 all out and Ayub smashed six sixes and five fours as Pakistan cruised to 169-1 in 26.3 overs to level the three-match series.

Former captain Babar Azam clinched the victory with a pulled six off Adam Zampa with Abdullah Shafique staying unbeaten on better than run-a-ball 64 which featured four boundaries and three sixes.