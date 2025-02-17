PCB Clarifies Absence Of Indian Tri-colour At Champions Trophy Venue, Drags ICC After Severe Backlash

The ICC Champions Trophy is just around the corner and eight teams will be vying for the coveted title. Defending champions Pakistan have been pitted against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Controversy Erupted Ahead Of Champions Trophy

Alongside Dubai, which will host all India matches, three venues across Pakistan will conduct Champions Trophy matches. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium which is also slated to host one of the semifinals recently was the subject of a controversy. During an event at the venue, fans witnessed except for the Indian flag, all the other seven flags were hoisted and videos started circulating on social media.The Pakistan Cricket Board received severe backlash as fans started criticising the move.

Both PCB and BCCI accepted a hybrid model for the event and India will play all their matches in Dubai including the much anticipated IND vs PAK clash on February 23. Now the PCB has come up with an explanation and insisted ICC advised them to only unfurl four flags on match days.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed to Hindustan Times, 'The ICC has advised that only four flags will be hoisted on Champions Trophy 2025 match days - ICC (Event Authority), PCB (Event Host) and the two sides competing on that day. Simple.'

Pakistan will be eager to defend their Champions Trophy title on their home soil.

Pakistan Will Be Eager To Avoid Any Mishap In Champions Trophy 2025