Updated 17:57 IST, February 17th 2025
Champions Trophy 2025: Most Runs, Centuries, Wickets, Highest Scores And All You Need To Know
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is looming on the horizon. The tournament is returning after a brief hiatus and 8 teams will be battling for the coveted title.
Except for India's matches the remaining tournament will be held in Pakistan across three venues, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pakistan will play the tournament opener on February 19th while India will open the campaign with a match against Bangladesh. Australia will face archrival England on February 22 and the most awaited match between India and Pakistan will take place on February 23 in Dubai.
Eight teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand while Group B has Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa.
List Of Champions Trophy Records
Most runs: Chris Gayle( West Indies)- 791 runs in 17 matches.
Most Wickets: Kyle Mills (New Zealand)- 28 wickets in 15 matches.
Most Centuries: Shikhar Dhawan (India)- 3, Sourav Ganguly (India)- 3, Chris Gayle (West Indies)- 3, Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)- 3
Most Half-centuries: Rahul Dravid (India)- 6.
Highest Individual score: Nathan Astle (New Zealand)- 145 not out from 151 balls against the USA in 2004.
Most Ducks: Shane Watson (Australia)- 4.
Most Sixes: Sourav Ganguly (India)- 17.
Most Catches: Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)- 15.
Most Dismissals: Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)- 33, (28 catches and 5 stumpings)
Most Matches: Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)- 22.
Best Bowling Figure: Farveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka)- Six wickets for 14 runs against West Indies in 2006.
Winners: South Africa (1998), New Zealand (2000), India and Sri Lanka ( 2002 jointly), West Indies (2004), Australia (2006, 2009), India (2013), and Pakistan (2017).
Most Wickets In Single Edition: Hasan Ali- 13 wickets in 5 matches in 2017.
Most Runs In Single Edition: Chris Gayle (West Indies)- 474 runs in 8 matches in 2006.
Most Wins: India- 18
Most Defeats: Pakistan- 12
Highest Total: New Zealand- 347 for 4 against the USA
Lowest Total: USA- 65 against Australia in 2004.
Published 17:57 IST, February 17th 2025